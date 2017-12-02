Game Preview: Pacers vs Knicks

Matchup

After dropping both games of their two-city road trip, the Pacers (12-11) return home at the perfect time, tipping off a season-long, six-game homestand that starts with the New York Knicks (11-10) on Monday night.

The Pacers have now lost three of their last four games, each of which their opponent scored 108 or more points. Over their last two, Indiana has given up an average of 119.

The caveat to the Pacers' tough week has been their quality of opponents. The three losses came to the Raptors, Rockets, and Celtics — all teams at or near the top of their respective conferences.

But come Monday, Indiana will get a Knicks team with a star player in Kristaps Porzingis who suffered a sprained ankle during their win over the Heat. Porzingis' status is still uncertain and the Knicks will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back against a fully rested Pacers team.

During Indiana's loss at Toronto, Indiana's leading scorer Victor Oladipo was sensational. The IU-product poured in a season-best 36 points, making 13-of-22 shots from the field while pulling down seven rebounds, dishing six assists, notching three steals and blocking three shots in what was one of the most complete box scores of the season.

Although Oladipo played a team-high 39 minutes in the five-point loss, it was when he wasn't on the floor that Indiana struggled. Oladipo finished the night with a team-best +10 plus-minus, as Toronto's bench went on a number of overpowering runs.

During the first game of their homestand, the Pacers will need to find more offense from their bench, which delivered just 28 points for the Blue & Gold on Friday.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Knicks: PG - Jarret Jack, SG - Courtney Lee, SF - Tim Hardaway Jr., PF - Kristaps Porzingis, C - Enes Kanter

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Knicks: Frank Ntilikina - day-to-day (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis - day-to-day (ankle)

Last Meeting

November 5, 2017: After controlling the game for much of the night, things began to look ominous for the Pacers in the fourth quarter as Kristaps Porzingis rolled down the lane and thundered home a dunk to send the crowd at Madison Square Garden into hysterics as the Knicks cut their deficit down to just 10 points.

Even though the Pacers briefly pushed their lead back to 16 points on a pair of Thaddeus Young 3-pointers, New York's rally wouldn't be slowed as the hosts stormed back from 19 points down to win the game 108-101 on Sunday night.

"We expected them to come out and tighten up their pressure. We didn't execute in the second half," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "Porzingis took over in the second quarter. We gave up a 36-point quarter. They were the aggressors and wanted it a little bit more."

Thad Young had a team-best 18 points, connecting on all four of his 3-point shots. But on the other end, Porzingis notched a career-best 40 points in the Knicks win.

Noteworthy

The Knicks lead the all-time series between the teams 91-81, but the Pacers hold a 55-31 advantage when playing in Indiana

After losing seven straight in the series, the Knicks have won four of the past five regular season matchups over the Pacers

Knicks forward Enes Kanter was teammates with Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016-17 season

