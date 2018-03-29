Game Preview: Pacers at Kings

Last Updated: March 29 at 3:45 PM ET

Matchup

The Pacers are hitting their stride at the perfect time, having won four of their last five as they approach the final leg of the regular season.

After dispatching the shorthanded Warriors on Tuesday night in Oakland, Indiana (44-31) makes a short trip to Sacramento where they'll face the Kings (24-51) on Thursday.

During their most recent victory, Victor Oladipo played one of his finest games of the season, making 9-of-12 shots for a game-best 24 points and passing out a team-best six assists in the process.

The Pacers were also aided by the return of Domantas Sabonis, who played his first game since suffering an ankle sprain on March 13th. The second-year forward played well in his first game back, making all three of his field goal attempts for seven points and grabbing six rebounds.

While Indiana was able to regain the services of one forward, it lost another in Trevor Booker, who sprained his ankle during Tuesday's game. Booker is listed as questionable for Thursday night.

Sacramento offers a roster with impressive young talent, but the group has struggled of late, losing four of its last five games, including two straight at home.

Despite having struggles, the Kings remain one of the most dangerous teams in the league from beyond the arc. Sacramento makes 37.9 percent of its 3-pointers, the second-best rate in the entire league.

For Indiana to come out with a win in the second game of its four-game swing, the Pacers will need to close out 3-point shooters against the youthful Kings.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Kings: PG - De'Aaron Fox, SG - Bogdan Bogdanovic, SF - Justin Jackson, PF - Skal Labissiere, C - Willie Cauley-Stein

Injury Report

Pacers: Trevor Booker - out (sprained right ankle)

Kings: Harry Giles - out (bi-lateral knee rehabilitation), Iman Shumpert - out (post-surgical left knee rehabilitation & left plantar fasciitis)

Last Meeting

October 31, 2017: The Pacers used a dominant defensive performance to put away the Kings on Halloween, beating Sacramento 101-83 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

With Thaddeus Young (15 points, four rebounds, and four steals) and Domantas Sabonis leading the way (12 points, 16 boards, and five assists), the Blue & Gold dominated Sacramento from start to finish.

"Defensively, we're getting better each and every day," Young said after the game.

Rookie guard De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 18 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Marion, Ind. native Zach Randolph was the only other Kings player to reach double figures, finishing with 12 points and five rebounds.

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time series, 47-39.

Kings forward Skal Labissiere and Pacers forward Alex Poythress were teammates at Kentucky during the 2015-16 season.

Darren Collison played three seasons on the Kings, from 2014-2017 and averaged 16.4 points and 5.4 assists per game.

