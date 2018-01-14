Game Preview: Pacers at Jazz

Last Updated: Jan. 15 at 2:50 PM ET

Matchup

Following a blowout victory over the Suns on Sunday, the Pacers have little time to celebrate their win as they travel north to face the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Luckily for Indiana, the 23-point win was a wide enough margin that the starters were able to rest throughout the fourth quarter, as only one Pacers player surpassed 30 minutes on the night. Indiana's leading scorer, Victor Oladipo, was on the floor for just 21 minutes on Sunday.

On Monday night, the Pacers (23-20) lineup against a Jazz (17-25) team that initially looked like it would be a surprise success story, but has since taken a stumble down the standings. After they beat the Wizards on Dec. 4 to reach a 13-11 record, Utah has hit a turbulent stretch, losing 14 of its last 18 contests.

But it hasn't all been bad for the Jazz. Despite losing Gordon Hayward in free agency, Utah mined what looks like a potential star in the draft, selecting Louisville product Donovan Mitchell in the draft. Mitchell has been one of the NBA's best rookies, averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

In order to escape Utah with a win, the Pacers will need to control the ball. On Sunday, the Pacers did just that, setting a season-low with just six turnovers. But the Jazz have some of the quickest hands in the league, averaging 9.1 steals per game, the second-best mark in the NBA.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Domantas Sabonis



Ricky Rubio

Donovan Mitchell

Thabo Sefolosha

Joe Ingles

Derrick Favors

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner - out (right elbow ligament sprain and muscle strain), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Jazz: TBD

Last Meeting

March 20, 20117: On the second night of a back-to-back, the Pacers came out victorious, topping the Utah Jazz 107-100 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Brownsburg product Gordon Hayward had a career night, posting an eye-popping 38 points while playing in front of his hometown. But The Pacers were helped by an impressive performance from Jeff Teague, who notched 21 points in the win.

"We played well tonight," Teague said. "We played hard. We were a group out there."

Noteworthy

The all-time series between the two teams in knotted at 42-42.

Al Jefferson played three seasons in Utah (2010-13) appearing in 221 games (all starts), averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

The Jazz forced the second-highest amount of steals in the NBA, swiping 9.1 steals per game.

Tickets

Away Game Night Special

