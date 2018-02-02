Game Preview: Pacers at Hornets

Last Updated: February 1 at 11:14 AM

Matchup

The Pacers look to keep their streak of red-hot play intact as they head to Charlotte for the first leg of a back-to-back.

With their gritty win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, the Pacers (29-23) completed a perfect 3-0 homestand, and have now won five of their last six games.

The victories cap what has been an impressive month of January for the Blue & Gold, piling up a season-best 10 wins in the month as they ascend in the Eastern Conference Standings.

During the month of January, the Pacers were one of the top shooting teams in the league, trailing only the Golden State Warriors in field goal percentage, finishing off the month with a 49.7 mark.

The Pacers were also able to get it done on defense during the monthlong stretch, ranking at 6th in the NBA in defensive rating, surrendering just 104.2 points per 100 possessions.

That defense will be put to the test on Friday, when they face Kemba Walker and the Hornets (21-29), a team the Pacers dispatched with a nine-point win this past Monday.

On Wednesday, Walker had one of the best nights of his career, making 9-of-13 3-point shots during his 38-point performance as Charlotte easily beat the Hawks 123-110.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Kemba Walker

Nicolas Batum

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Frank Kaminsky

Dwight Howard

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Hornets: PG - Kemba Walker, SG - Nicolas Batum, SF - Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, PF - Frank Kaminsky, C - Dwight Howard

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehab), Myles Turner - questionable (sore right knee)

Hornets: Frank Kaminsky - probable (right thumb sprain), Cody Zeller - probable (left knee surgery), Marvin Williams - out (left ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

January 29, 2018: In what was a tight game throughout, the Pacers used a 15-2 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away, defeating the Hornets 105-96 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers in scoring with 25 points, making two jumpers to start the fourth quarter that helped kickstart the offense.

Myles Turner, playing in his second game since returning from injury, poured in 22 points while making 4-of-6 3-point shots.

"I just played," explained Turner of his night. "Last game I was in foul trouble, wasn't really able to establish much of a rhythm. So, it's good to go out here and one – make an impact; and two – just kind of play my way back into shape. It's been important for me."

Noteworthy

Friday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back. The Pacers are 6-5 in the first game of back-to-backs this season, and 4-3 when that game occurs on the road.

The Pacers are 18-0 when shooting 50% or higher from the field.

Indiana leads the all-time series 63-41 against Charlotte.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

