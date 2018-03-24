Game Preview: Pacers vs Heat

Last Updated: March 24 at 3:15 PM ET

The postseason is in sight.

With a win over the Clippers on Friday, the Pacers inched closer to clinching a postseason berth while matching last season's win total at 42.

The Pacers will look to add to that total when they square off with the surging Miami Heat (39-34) on Sunday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the fourth and final time of the regular season.

The Heat have won two of the three meetings between the teams, making Sunday's game vital for the Pacers (42-31) to force a second tiebreaker (conference record), should they finish with identical records.

Miami enters the 5:00 PM game having won three of its last four contests as they attempt to move up from the seventh seed in the standings.

During the Pacers' victory on Friday, Indiana was lifted up by one of Bojan Bogdanovic's best games of the season as the sharpshooter racked up a game-high 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting, which included three hits from beyond the arc.

With Bogdanovic locked in, the Pacers have been a tough team to beat, going 10-3 in games in which he scores 20 or more points.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Goran Dragic

Tyler Johnson

Josh Richardson

James Johnson

Bam Adebayo

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Heat: PG - Goran Dragic, SG - Tyler Johnson, SF - Josh Richardson, PF - James Johnson, C - Bam Adebayo

Injury Report

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis - questionable (sprained left ankle)

Heat: TBD

Last Meeting

January 10, 2018: Despite a roaring fourth quarter comeback by the Pacers, the Miami Heat were able to hold on in crunch time, topping the Pacers 114-106 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

With Miami leading by three and under 30 seconds remaining, sharpshooter Wayne Ellington attempted a three. The shot looked wide initially, rattling around the rim, but it ended up falling, putting Miami up 109-103 with 23.2 seconds remaining.

From there, the Pacers fouled to try to mount a final comeback, but Miami was able to hold off the charge, withstanding a fourth quarter in which the Pacers seemed to be on their way to yet another comeback win.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers in scoring, notching 26 points.

Noteworthy

Miami leads the season series 2-1 entering Sunday's game.

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and Heat guard Goran Dragic each made their first All-Star game this season and both played on Team LeBron.

The Heat are one of just four Eastern Conference opponents remaining for the Pacers.

