Game Preview: Pacers at Heat

Matchup

After a rousing come-from-behind win on Friday night, the Pacers (8-8) will look to build on that momentum when they visit the Heat (7-8) on Sunday evening in Miami.

The Pacers trailed by 22 points midway through the third quarter on Friday against Detroit before rallying to stun the Pistons.

The game served as breakthrough performance for fan favorite Lance Stephenson. The mercurial guard had struggled mightily through the first 15 games of the season, shooting 35 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from 3-point range entering Friday's game, but he came to life in the fourth quarter against Detroit.

Stephenson scored 13 points in the frame, going 5-of-7 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, and pulled down six rebounds to lead Indiana to victory. But his contributions were greater than his stat line. Stephenson was all over the floor, diving for loose balls, pumping up his teammates, and delighting the fans with his trademark dance moves.

"I got the whole team having fun, dancing," Stephenson told FOX Sports Indiana's Jeremiah Johnson after the win, just before the camera panned to Pacers guards Victor Oladipo showing off his own moves.

The energy in the Pacers' locker room was palpable after Friday's win. Indiana has now won three of its last four contests to climb back to .500 and now has a winnable two-game road trip with visits to Miami and Orlando (8-7).

The Heat had lost two straight games before picking up a 91-88 win at Washington on Friday. The Pacers' chief concern will be containing 7-foot center Hassan Whitside, who entered Friday averaging 15.7 points and 13.9 rebounds, and then dropped 22 points and 16 boards in the win over the Wizards.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Heat: PG - Goran Dragic, SG - Dion Waiters, SF - Josh Richardson, PF - Justise Winslow, C - Hassan Whiteside

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Heat: Rodney McGruder - out (left tibia surgery), Okaro White - out (left foot surgery)

Last Meeting

October 21, 2017: Victor Oladipo scored 21 of his season-high 28 points in the second half, but Indiana's comeback effort came up in a 112-108 loss in Miami. The Heat led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, but the Blue & Gold scrapped their way back, eventually cutting the deficit to three in the final minute.

"We fought," Pacers captain Thaddeus Young said. "Guys made shots and we all came together...we were giving ourselves a chance."

Oladipo's 28 points came on 10-of-22 shooting (4-of-7 from 3-point range) and he also collected four steals. Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 12 rebounds to record his first double-double in a Pacers uniform.

Heat point guard Goran Dragic led the home team with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Dion Waiters added 19 points, while James Johnson finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

Noteworthy

Indiana has dropped six straight games at Miami and 12 of 13 regular season contests dating back to the 2010-11 season.

Pacers center Myles Turner is seven rebounds away from collecting 1,000 in his career.

The Pacers are 61-46 all time against the Heat, but only 17-37 in games played in Miami.

