Game Preview: Pacers at Heat

After starting off the season with a powerful offensive performance, Indiana faltered in its second game, falling 114-96 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

It would have been a tough game even had the Pacers (1-1) been full strength, but without center Myles Turner — who suffered a concussion in the closing moments of Indiana's season-opening win — Indiana struggled on the defensive end, allowing 62 points in the first half to Portland.

It is not yet known when Turner will return to action, but he has already been ruled out for Saturday's meeting with the Heat in Miami (0-1) as he continues to recover from the blow to the head; meaning Indiana will have to shore up its defense in under 24 hours.

Luckily for the Pacers, opposing center Hassan Whiteside has also been ruled out of the game (left knee contusion), taking away what could have been a damaging mismatch for the Heat.

Without Turner in the frontcourt, Indiana needs a large output from its forwards to fill the void. On Friday, rookie TJ Leaf took a large step in his development, scoring his first points as a pro and finishing the game tied with a team-high 17 points. Leaf was one of the few players who had his outside shot working on Friday, making two of Indiana's four 3-pointers.

Another area of emphasis for the Pacers on Saturday will be improving their accuracy at the free throw line. Although the Pacers got to the line 33 times, they only hit on 22 of them (66.7 percent).

"Those are points that you're leaving out there" lamented McMillan after the game. "When you get up there and step up to the free throw line you certainly gotta knock down those shots."

In Miami, the Pacers will need all the points they can muster in the absence of Turner, needing a win to avoid owning a losing record for the first time this season.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Domantas Sabonis

Trail Blazers: PG - Goran Dragic, SG - Dion Waiters, SF - Josh Richardson, PF - Kelly Olynyk, C - Bam Adebayo

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation), Myles Turner - out (sore neck, concussion)

Heat: Hassan Whiteside - out (left knee contusion), Rodney McGruder - out (left tibia surgery)

Last Meeting

March 12, 2017: Needing a win to keep its foothold in the Eastern Conference playoff race, Indiana topped the Heat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, winning 102-98.

The Pacers led by eight points with under six minutes to play, but the Heat quickly cut the deficit to two thanks to 3-pointers on consecutive possessions from Wayne Ellington and James Johnson. Ellington then hit another three a few possessions later to give Miami a 94-93 lead with 4:02 remaining.

Jeff Teague's runner with 2:15 to play put Indiana back in front and after Teague unexpectedly swatted away 7-foot center Hassan Whiteside's shot, Myles Turner knocked down a pair of free throws to push the lead to three.

Ellington had an open look from the right wing to tie the game on the next Miami possession, but he missed long and George corralled the rebound. George then dished to Turner on the baseline on the other end. The second-year center missed twice from close range before slamming home a putback dunk with two hands to make it a two-possession game.

"Big play keeping the ball alive, that was the biggest part of it," Paul George said of Turner's crucial bucket. "And then him finishing strong, we needed that. That definitely gave us a cushion and that's what kind of sealed the game tonight."

Noteworthy

The Heat won the season series against the Pacers 2-1 last season

Indiana leads the all-time series between the two teams 61-45

The home team has won the last 10 meetings between the Pacers and Heat, and 19 of the last 20 dating back to the 2011-2012 season

