Game Preview: Pacers at Hawks

After a heartbreaking loss on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Pacers (17-14) will look to bounce back on Wednesday in Atlanta, when they square off against the Hawks (7-23) for the first time this season.

The Pacers trailed virtually all of Monday's game against Boston, as the East-leading Celtics jumped out to a 12-0 lead and led by as many as 19 points in the first half. But the Pacers never gave in, scrapping and clawing their way back to tie the game on Victor Oladipo's three-point play with 1:52 to play and move in front on Oladipo's 3-pointer with 53.6 seconds remaining.

The brilliant play of Oladipo (who scored 14 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter) made it look like the Pacers were on their way to their most stunning win of the season. They led by five points with under 30 seconds to play and by four with under 15 seconds left.

But Kyrie Irving knocked down a 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds remaining to make it 111-110. The Pacers tried to run out the clock on the ensuing inbounds, but Terry Rozier stole Bojan Bogdanovic's ill-advised pass and streaked down the court for a game-winning dunk.

The loss was definite stomach punch to Indiana, but they can take pride in their ability to scrap back and put themselves in position to win late against one of the NBA's best teams.

Now they have to take care of business on Wednesday night against an Atlanta team that, despite a win over Miami on Monday, has the worst record in the NBA. Will they be able to take out their frustration on the Hawks? That's what Pacers fans are certainly hoping.

Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Dennis Schröder

Kent Bazemore

Taurean Prince

Ersan Ilyasova

Miles Plumlee

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Hawks: PG - Dennis Schröder, SG - Kent Bazemore, SF - Taurean Prince, PF - Ersan Ilyasova, C - Miles Plumlee

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner - questionable (sore right thigh), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Hawks: TBD

Last Meeting

April 12, 2017: The Pacers clinched a playoff spot on the final day of the 2016-17 regular season with a 104-86 win over the Hawks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Paul George led all scorers with 32 points and 11 rebounds, going 12-for-21 from the field and 5-for-10 from 3-point range to help Indiana put the finishing touches on a five-game winning streak to close the regular season. Jeff Teague added 19 points and seven assists, while Myles Turner contributed 18 points, eight rebounds, and a career-best six blocks.

Ersan Ilyasova had a team-high 15 points for Atlanta. Jose Calderon added 12 points and five assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost 16 of their last 18 regular season games in Atlanta, but they did win in their last visit to Philips Arena on March 5.

Hawks center Miles Plumlee was drafted by the Pacers with the 26th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and was a member of the team that reached the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals.

Indiana and Atlanta meet again on Feb. 23 and March 9 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Feb. 28 at Philips Arena.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

