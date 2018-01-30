Game Preview: Pacers vs Grizzlies

Matchup

After back-to-back wins, the Pacers (28-23) will look to put the finishing touches on a 3-0 homestand on Wednesday evening, when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (18-31).

After a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Orlando on Saturday, the Blue & Gold adopted a more business-like approach in Monday's 105-96 win over Charlotte.

Though Monday's victory featured strong performances from usual suspects like Victor Oladipo (25 points on 11-of-15 shooting), Thaddeus Young (16 points), and Darren Collison (13 points and six assists), the most promising play came from third-year center Myles Turner.

The 21-year-old missed nine straight games with a right elbow injury and saw less than 11 minutes of action due to foul trouble against Orlando, but he was brilliant off the bench on Monday. Turner registered 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting (4-of-6 from 3-point range), raining jumpers all night on the Hornets' defense.

The Grizzlies have had a frustrating season, dealing with myriad injuries. They recently announced that star point guard Mike Conley and former Lawrence North standout Mike Conley is done for the season after only appearing in 12 contests due to a issues with his left heel. In addition to Conley, four other players missed Wednesday's win over Phoenix due to injury.

Memphis might be destined to see its streak of seven straight playoff appearances snapped this spring, but the Grizzlies are still not an easy out. They have actually won six of their last 10 games and feature a couple tough covers in three-time All-Star center Marc Gasol (averaging 17.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game) and versatile swignman Tyreke Evans (19.5 points, 5.0 boards, and 5.0 assists per contest).

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Grizzlies: PG - Andrew Harrison, SG - Wayne Selden Jr., SF - Dillon Brooks, PF - Jarrell Martin, C - Marc Gasol

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Lance Stephenson - questionable (sore right thigh)

Grizzlies: Mike Conley - out (left heel), Deyonta Davis - questionable (left and right knee soreness), James Ennis III - out (right calf), Tyreke Evans - questionable (illness), JaMychal Green - out (right ankle), Ben McLemore - questionable (right knee soreness), Chandler Parsons - out (right knee soreness)

Last Meeting

November 15, 2017: The Pacers controlled the tempo in Memphis against the NBA's slowest team, racing out to an early lead and withstanding a fourth-quarter rally to hold on for a 116-113 win over the Grizzlies.

Indiana never trailed on Wednesday and led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter before the Grizzlies rallied. The home team actually had a look to tie the game in the closing seconds, after a Bojan Bogdanovic turnover on the baseline with 9.1 seconds remaining, but Marc Gasol's 3-pointer clanged off the back iron as the buzzer sounded.

Six Pacers players scored in double figures in the victory, led by Darren Collison, who exploded for a season-high 30 points, going 8-for-13 from the field and 12-for-13 from the free throw line, and dished out eight of Indiana's 29 assists.

Gasol was dominant in the loss for Memphis, tallying 35 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks. Evans added 18 points, six rebounds, and nine assists off the bench in the loss.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are 26-17 all-time against the Grizzlies, including a 15-5 record in Indianapolis.

Prior to its win in Memphis in November, Indiana had lost six of its last seven regular season games against the Grizzlies.

With a win Wednesday, the Pacers would sweep the two-game season series with the Grizzlies for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Victor Oladipo needs to make eight free throws to reach 1,000 made foul shots in his career.

