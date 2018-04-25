Game Preview: Pacers vs Cavaliers (Game 6)

Please Note: Doors for Friday night's game will open at 6:00 PM ET

Matchup

For a team that seemingly has built their identity around rallying from behind, Friday night's Game 6 against the Cavaliers will be the ultimate test of the Pacers' ability to overcome the odds.

After LeBron James added another chapter to his storied career on Wednesday night, burying a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to take Game 5, the Pacers find themselves down 3-2 and on the brink of elimination.

During Game 5, the Pacers had yet another wild fourth-quarter rally, outscoring the Cavaliers 22-14 to tie the game. But with three seconds left, James made his final mark on the game, hitting the game-winner and sending Indiana into full desperation mode.

As the series returns to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Game 6, the Pacers will be looking for its All-Star, Victor Oladipo, to find his shooting touch. After an impressive start to the series, Oladipo's shooting has hit a snag, going 12-of-50 over the last three games.

"I think I got some pretty good looks today. I just feel as though I missed," explained Oladipo after the game. "Credit them. They still did a great job on me, switching out. But I feel like I got pretty good looks, some open looks that I haven’t gotten at all this series. I just missed. I’m looking forward to Friday night."

While Oladipo started the series hot and has struggled since, the opposite has happened for Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis. The Lithuanian forward had yet another impressive night, leading the Pacers with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including a jumper that tied the game at 95.

With Sabonis and Turner both producing, Indiana has made things close in all three of its losses this series, losing the games by a combined 10 points.

But on Friday, close won't cut it in the win-or-go-home matchup. However, as a team that has been no stranger to comebacks this year, the Pacers will be in their comfort zone from the tip.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Cavaliers: PG - Jose Calderon, SG - JR Smith, SF - Kyle Korver, PF - LeBron James, C - Kevin Love

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Cavaliers: George Hill - questionable (back spasms)

Last Meeting

April 25, 2018: The Pacers fought valiantly on Wednesday night in Cleveland, but in the end, LeBron James' herculean effort was too much for Indiana.

James' buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted the Cavaliers to a 98-95 win over the Pacers in Game 5 at Quicken Loans Arena. It was the final stroke of a masterful 44-point, 10-rebound, 8-assist performance from James and pushed the Pacers to the brink of elimination in their best-of-seven first-round series.

"I got screened by Kyle Korver a little bit," Pacers forward Thaddeus Young, who was guarding James on the final possession, said after the game. "I could have stayed closer. That last shot's on me. I definitely take that on my shoulders to be able to go out there and guard guys and force them to take tough shots ... but he made a hell of a shot."

Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points off the bench on 8-of-12 shooting. Young added 16 points, while Oladipo recorded a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Korver had 19 points off the bench for Cleveland, going 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Kevin Love added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the victors.

Noteworthy

During Game 5, the Cavaliers hit 26-of-27 free throws

The Cavaliers are now 42-1 this season when leading after three quarters (including playoffs)

George Hill has missed games 4 and 5 with back spasms

