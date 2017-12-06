Game Preview: Pacers vs Cavaliers

Matchup

The Pacers have opened up their six-game homestand the right way, winning both of their first two games.

On Monday, Indiana (14-11) took advantage of an undermanned Knicks squad to snap a two-game losing streak. Against the Bulls on Wednesday, Indiana needed a heroic late 3-pointer from Victor Oladipo, who pulled up on the fastbreak and stole a victory from the struggling Chicago squad.

But come Friday, Indiana faces one of its toughest tests of the season: a rolling Cleveland Cavaliers (18-7) team that has won 13 in a row after a desultory start to their season.

The seemingly ageless LeBron James enters Friday night on pace for one of his most statistically dominant seasons of his career. The 13-time All-Star is now averaging 28 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and shooting 41.6 percent from 3-point range.

James' spectacular play has lifted Cleveland out of an early season morass which included a dominating Pacers win at Quicken Loans Arena on November 1st.

The Pacers enter Friday's test against a division rival on a solid stretch of play as well, having won eight of their last 11 contests.

Indiana's 3-point shooting has been a key to its success all season long. The Pacers have knocked down 40 percent of their threes this year, the second best mark in the league, trailing only the Golden State Warriors.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Jose Calderon

JR Smith

Jae Crowder

LeBron James

Kevin Love

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Cavaliers: PG - Jose Calderon, SG - JR Smith, SF - Jae Crowder, PF - LeBron James, C - Kevin Love

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Cavaliers: Derrick Rose - out (left ankle sprain), Iman Shumpert - out (left knee arthroscopic surgery), Isaiah Thomas - out (right hip), Tristan Thompson - out (left calf strain)

Last Meeting

November 1, 2017: On the second night of a back-to-back, playing against a well-rested Cavaliers team, the Pacers notched their biggest win of the season, toppling the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers 124-107 at Quicken Loans Arena.

"Our guys executed offensively," explained Pacers head coach Nate McMillan. "We moved the ball and got it to the open man. We played the game the right way. We talk about that all the time, you play the game the right way and normally good things happen."

Domantas Sabonis set a career high with six assists on the night, and point guard Darren Collison went 9-of-10 from the field, drilling all three of his attempts from long range.

Noteworthy

Point guard Darren Collison was teammates at UCLA with Cavaliers forward Kevin Love

The all-time series between the two teams is tied at 95. The Pacers lead the series 59-34 in games played in Indiana

Victor Oladipo is averaging a career-best 23.3 points per game. His previous career high was 17.9 during his second season with Orlando

