Game Preview: Pacers vs Bucks

Matchup

What a difference one game makes. Indiana entered Saturday's contest mired in a five-game losing streak, but Victor Oladipo returned and the Pacers dominated the Bulls, leading by as many as 41 points in a dominant win over Chicago.

Now, the Pacers (20-19) will look to keep rolling on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (21-17) in the second contest of a four-game homestand.

Oladipo, who had missed four games with a sore right knee, made his presence felt early and often in Saturday's 125-86 win over Chicago. The Pacers' leading scorer had a putback dunk in the opening minute and was all over the floor on both ends, racking up 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting, six rebounds, nine assists, and five steals in under 24 minutes.

Oladipo's return seemed to spark the entire Pacers roster, as the team turned in its most complete performance of the season. Seven players scored in double figures in the victory, including some unlikely contributors.

Veteran forward Damien Wilkins, who turns 38 on Thursday, got his first start of the season with Bojan Bogdanovic sidelined with a sprained left ankle, and knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points. Rookie forward TJ Leaf, who had fallen out of the rotation and managed just 11 total points since Nov. 20, got 17 minutes and responded with 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting (3-of-3 from 3-point range).

Now Indiana will be looking for revenge against a Bucks team that dominated them in their first meeting of the season on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo created all sorts of problems for Indiana in that contest, racking up 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting, nine rebounds, and five assists in just 29 minutes of action.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Lance Stephenson

Damien Wilkins

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Eric Bledsoe

Tony Snell

Khris Middleton

Giannis Antetokounmpo

John Henson

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Lance Stephenson, SF - Damien Wilkins, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Bucks: PG - Eric Bledsoe, SG - Tony Snell, SF - Khris Middleton, PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - John Henson

Injury Report

Pacers: Bojan Bogdanovic - questionable (sprained left ankle), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Bucks: Jabari Parker - out (post-surgery, left knee), Mirza Teletovic - out (pulmonary emboli), D.J. Wilson - not with team (G League assignment)

Last Meeting

January 3, 2018: Despite a career-high 24 points from Domantas Sabonis, the Pacers fell in Milwaukee, 122-101.

Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 31 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in just 29 minutes to lead the Bucks to victory. Khris Middleton added 27 points for Milwaukee on 9-of-14 shooting.

Sabonis went 10-for-13 off the bench for Indiana, but the Blue & Gold suffered their fifth straight loss. Darren Collison finished with 17 points for the Pacers.

Noteworthy

The Bucks have a 98-86 lead in the all-time series, but the Pacers are 55-37 in games played in Indianapolis.

Milwaukee has won one game in each of the past three seasons at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Bucks guard Sean Kilpatrick was a teammate of Pacers forwards Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young with the Brooklyn Nets.

Tickets

The Pacers welcome Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for a Hickory Night game on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET. Coaching legend John Wooden is the Hickory honoree and will be recognized in a special halftime ceremony. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

Pacers Team Store Game Night Special

Hickory Pacers Striped Beanie - $10. The Game Night Special can be purchased at the Pacers Team Store on game day, as well as online from 10:00 AM-Midnight. Order Online »