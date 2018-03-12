Game Preview: Pacers at 76ers

Matchup

On Tuesday night, the Pacers will play what is easily one of their most consequential games of the season, a road battle with the surging Philadelphia 76ers.

At present, it appears the two teams are likely to finish the season with similar records, and with the season series currently split 1-1, Tuesday night's game could make all the difference when it comes to playoff seeding.

If the season ended today, the Pacers (39-28) would be the third seed and slotted to play the 76ers (36-29), who would own the sixth seed

But the team's remaining schedules could hardly be more different. According to Basketball-Reference's Playoff Probabilities, the Pacers have the toughest remaining slate of games in the East in terms of strength of schedule. Conversely, the 76ers have the easiest, playing just five teams with a winning record the rest of the way.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Track the Pacers' Playoff Push »

One of those teams, of course, is the Pacers, who notched yet another gritty win on Sunday night in Boston, improving their record away from Banker Life Fieldhouse to 16-16.

During the victory, the Pacers got impressive performances from both Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo.

Oladipo was the leading offensive player in the game, sending in 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting, which included a 3-pointer and difficult layup in crunch time to help protect the Pacers' lead.

Turner posted 19 points and 10 rebounds, his fifth double-double in his last 10 outings. His night included the go-ahead bucket with 21 seconds remaining, showcasing his improvement in the post as a back-to-the-basket player.

"His big bucket late in the game, on the post, he was really patient, he took his time, and was able to score that go-ahead basket," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the game. "It just shows that he’s showing growth and he continues to show growth offensively with the ball, and rebounding the ball, and that’s what we want to see."

Turner will get a chance to follow up his performance with a tall task on Tuesday, as he matches up with Joel Embiid and a rolling 76ers team.

Projected Starters



Cory Joseph

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Ben Simmons

J.J. Redick

Robert Covington

Dario Saric

Joel Embiid

Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

76ers: PG - Ben Simmons, SG - J.J. Redick, SF - Robert Covington, PF - Dario Saric, C - Joel Embiid

Injury Report

Pacers: None

76ers: Markelle Fultz - out (right shoulder rehabilitation), Furkan Korkmaz - out (Lisfranc injury, left foot)

Last Meeting

February 3, 2018: After scoring just 14 points in the third quarter, the Pacers found their groove in the fourth, going on to win 100-92 over the 76ers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Lance Stephenson was a catalyst for Indiana's offense, scoring or assisting on six straight field goals to open the fourth quarter, opening up a 10-point lead over the visiting Sixers.

"He did a great job, when Lance plays like that and is effective like that, it takes a lot of pressure off everyone," said Victor Oladipo of his teammate after the game. "He just did a great job on both ends tonight."

The 76ers made a brief run in the final moments of the game, getting the deficit down to six points after J.J. Redick connected on three free throws.

But with under a minute left, Sabonis slid across the floor headfirst for a loose ball, recovering the rock and dishing it to Darren Collison for an easy basket, sealing the game for the Blue & Gold.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won 13 of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.

With a win on Tuesday, the Pacers can clinch the season series, 2-1.

Pacers forward Trevor Booker was traded from the Nets to the 76ers earlier this season before joining the Pacers.

Tickets

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday, March 15 to host DeMar DeRozan and the East-leading Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET. Tickets start at just $9! Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Away Game Night Special

Hickory Striped Beanie - $10. Game Night Specials can be purchased online the day of each away game from 10:00 AM - Midnight. Order Online »