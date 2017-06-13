Paul Watson, Jr.: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7

Weight: 215

Position: SG/SF

College: Fresno State

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 11.4

RPG: 5.2

APG: 1.4

BLK: 0.7

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Fresno State Athletics

ACCOLADES:

2017 College Basketball Slam Dunk Contest participant (Final Four - Phoenix, Ariz.)...2013-14 Mountain West Freshman of the Year (Coaches/Media)...2013-14 Freshman All-American (Kyle Macy/CollegeInsider.com)

2016-17 (SENIOR): Represented Fresno State as one of eight of college basketball's best senior dunkers in the 2017 College Basketball Slam Dunk contest, which was broadcast live on ESPN on March 30, 2017 at the Final Four in Phoenix on the campus of Grand Canyon University ... played and started in all 33 games ... averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game ... logged a total of 1,065 minutes for an average of 32.3 minutes per game ... posted a total of 411 points, 170 rebounds, 45 assists, 29 steals and 22 blocks ... scored a season-high 25 points in the Bulldogs' 85-70 home win over Wyoming on Jan. 4, 2017 ... had one double-double, with 21 points and a season-high 10 rebounds in the Bulldogs' home game versus Prairie View A&M on Nov. 14, 2016 ... scored at least 10 points in 20 games ... collected a season-high four steals in Bulldogs' road game at Utah State on Jan. 28, 2017 ... finished his career ranked ninth in program history in blocked shots (92), 3-point goals made (181) and attempts (500) ... also finished his career as the No. 16 scorer in program history (1,361 career points) and one of 32 Bulldogs in program history to score at least 1,000 points.

2015-16 (JUNIOR): Played in 31 games with 24 starts ... on the season, he averaged 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game ... logged a total of 748 minutes averaging 24.1 minutes per game ... posted a total of 240 points, 98 rebounds, 21 steals and 16 blocks ... scored season-high 15 points twice ... posted at least 10 points in 12 games ... made 75 percent (3-for-4) of his field goal attempts in the Bulldogs' 68-63 win over San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game on March 12, 2016 ... recorded 11 points in the Bulldogs' NCAA Tournament appearance against third-seeded Utah.

2014-15 (SOPHOMORE): Played and started in all 32 games ... on the season he averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game ... logged a total of 1,066 minutes for an average of 33.3 minutes per game ... posted a total of 355 points, 156 rebounds, 29 steals, 24 assists and 23 blocks ... made 121 of his 307 (39.4 percent) of his field goal attempts, 50 of his 141 (35.5 percent) three-point attempts and 63 of his 90 (70.0 percent) free throw attempts ... scored a season-high 28 points in the Bulldogs' 93-55 win over Bristol on Nov. 17, 2014 ... scored in double figures 17 times, including three games with over 20 points ... notched one double-double with 10 points and career-best 12 rebounds to help lead Fresno State to a 59-55 win over New Mexico on Feb. 28, 2015 ... played a career-high 53 minutes in Fresno State's triple overtime loss to then-No. 25 Wyoming in which he posted 19 points and seven rebounds.

2013-14 (FRESHMAN): Played and started in all 39 games ... on the season, he averaged 10.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game ... led all Mountain West freshmen in rebounding during league play ... logged a total of 1,136 minutes for an average of 29.1 minutes per game ... posted 21 games with at least 10 or more points, including a season-high 20 points twice in a 90-77 loss at Utah on Dec. 7 and a 79-76 win at Utah State on Feb. 22 ... became the third conference freshman of the year in school history ... named the MW Freshman of the Year and a Kyle Macy Freshmen All-American.

HIGH SCHOOL: Prepped at Paradise Valley High School in Phoenix, Ariz. as a four-year letterwinner at shooting guard ... named All-Arizona ... Arizona Player of the Year ... Most Valuable Player of the state game ... led team to state championship ... team captain.

PERSONAL: Parents are Paul and Rayna Watson ... has two younger brothers - Kendyl and CJ ... enjoys playing video games ... favorite athlete is Lebron James ... biggest athletic thrill is dunking on someone ... chose to attend Fresno State because of the coaching staff.