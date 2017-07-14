Pacers Waive Georges Niang

The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have waived forward Georges Niang.

Niang was selected by Indiana with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft, and recorded a total of 21 points and 17 rebounds over 23 games during his rookie season with the Pacers.

Niang also made six regular season starts for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' affiliate in the NBA Gatorade League, and averaged 19.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game.