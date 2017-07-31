Ron Hoskins
What They're Saying: Pacers Uniform Unveil
On Friday evening at the River West StreetFest, fans and media got their first look at the Pacers' reimagined uniform and logos. The brand refresh features the "We Grow Basketball Here" motto, highlighting basketball's deep connection with the state of Indiana.
WeGrowBasketballHere.com: Complete Details on the Brand Refresh »
Take a look at what people were saying on publications and social media about the unveil:
From Around the Web
CBS Sports: "The Pacers took major advantage of the switch to Nike." Read More »
Uni Watch: "Pacers Unveil New Visual Identity Package" Read More »
Sports Illustrated: "The Pacers unveiled their new uniforms on Friday, and they're actually quite different from the Adidas uniform. 'Indiana Pacers' is now written as a circle around the players number, and the team's logo is completely new." Read More »
Sporting News: "The Pacers unveiled the threads after a day-long tease on its social media accounts Friday, that also included the unveiling of a new court design." Read More »
UPROXX: "Wanting to showcase how their new jerseys are heavily inspired by the state of Indiana, the Pacers unveiled their new uniforms at a fan-based event. The Pacers’ uniforms are extremely clean and have the entire team name circling around the jersey number." Read More »
Inside Indiana Business: "The Indiana Pacers have unveiled new uniforms and branding ahead of the team's 51st season. 'We Grow Basketball Here' is the new platform and the jerseys are the result of an NBA agreement with Nike." Read More »
Social Reaction
Nice jerseys, @Pacers pic.twitter.com/8NrnSxtjKF
— SB Nation (@SBNation) July 28, 2017
Get your 1st look at @VicOladipo in the brand new @Pacers uniform in #NBA2K18! pic.twitter.com/b7zjRhiM1M
— NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) July 29, 2017
New look pic.twitter.com/Yxs1WWEKOL
— Glenn Robinson III (@GRIII) July 29, 2017
First Bucket in the new fits what do y'all think?! pic.twitter.com/OIAamvvKoU
— Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) July 28, 2017
I see you @Pacers #WeGrowBasketballHere Nice job on the new unis and logo @nikebasketballhttps://t.co/hJ8rSRmXNo
— Robert D. Cobb (@RobCobb_INSC) July 28, 2017
I like them!!!! #Pacers fans your thoughts??? @WISH_TV https://t.co/KrDA2PEpBr
— Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) July 28, 2017
Thoughts on the Pacers' new look? pic.twitter.com/4UKwunmIZT
— theScore (@theScore) July 29, 2017
Pacers brought out the entire new court at the River West Streetfest. Dope. (Via @Brandonbartling) pic.twitter.com/oAUn0rKBhR
— iPacers.com (@iPacersblog) July 28, 2017
Squad. pic.twitter.com/ERrPsk1YIb
— Michael Grady (@Grady) July 28, 2017
Hoping we see more teams upgrade their uniforms with Nike the way the Pacers did. Well done. pic.twitter.com/ZBJKO6EoL6
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 29, 2017
Video proof @Original_Turner loves the new uniforms. So you should too. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/JiRB5xR0kf
— Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) July 28, 2017
New @Pacers court pic.twitter.com/dguBFBdvaS
— Leigh Hamer (@LeighHamer) July 28, 2017
Pretty cool design, @Pacers pic.twitter.com/lBLhJid2dP
— Randy Bellew Jr (@rowsdower24) July 28, 2017