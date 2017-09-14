Victor Oladipo Sends Truckload of Water to Houston

On Wednesday, the rapper Chamillionaire posted a video to his Instagram showing a box truck filled with bottled water sent from Pacers guard Victor Oladipo arriving in Hurricane-battered Houston.

Chamillionaire, who hails from Houston, has been working to find help and aid for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"This truck right here, is from my boy Victor Oladipo, my NBA homie, sent to Houston, full of water," Chamillionaire explains. "During times like this, water will always be something that people have a need for so shoutout to Victor Oladipo and his boy Jay for coming through with the water."

The post starts off with a thank you from Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the same man who opened up his furniture store Gallery Furniture as a shelter for those fleeing the floodwaters, gaining national attention for his generosity.

"Big shoutout and thank you to Victor Oladipo for sending a truckload of water to Gallery Furniture to help all the people that have been terribly devastated by Hurricane Harvey," exclaimed McIngvale. "Thank you Victor, you're a big hit to all these Houstonians!"

Everybody help me say thank you to @vicoladipo for sending a truckload of water to Houston for Hurricane Harvey relief. We appreciate it! A post shared by @chamillionaire on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Oladipo isn't the only Pacers player chipping in to help those affected by Harvey. Recently, members of the Pacers and Fever, including Houston-native Joe Young teamed up to contribue $20,000 to relief efforts.

Additionally, Pacers forward Myles Turner's WARM program collaborated with his alma mater Trinity High School to put together supplies for those impacted by the storm.

"THANK YOU SOOO MUCH! To The students of Trinity High School and Central Junior High for their collaborative efforts partnering with my W.A.R.M. Initiative to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey! The students put together a few hundred of the "Go Bags" to send supplies down to our fellow Texans who are still in need," wrote Turner on Instagram.