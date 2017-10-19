Varsity Club Offers Unique Dining Experience During Pacers Games

Looking for a unique dining experience while attending a Pacers game? The Varsity Club presented by UPS offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy upscale dining in a spirited environment.

Located on the north end of the Krieg DeVault Club Level at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Varsity Club is a full-service restaurant available to all ticketed guests during every Pacers home game, as well as other selected events.

RESERVATIONS: Make Your Reservation to Dine in the Varsity Club Today »

At the Varsity Club, diners can enjoy selections from the Signature Chef's Tables, which offer a variety of dishes featuring the freshest ingredients, regional favorites, carving stations and global selections. The Chef's Table offerings vary from game to game. Some regular highlights include:

Smoking Goose Bacon Ribbons

Maple-Sriracha glaze (Bacon on a stick!)

Turkey Cordon Blue

Ham, Swiss, herb aïoli,

caramelized onion gravy,

Dijon mustard

Bacon Wrapped Ribeye

Levy steak sauce butter glaze,

Atomic Horseradish Sauce

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

Lemon butter, mandarin oranges,

toasted almonds

Always an Array of Housemade Desserts to Please Your Sweet Tooth!

Two seating options are available during Pacers games. Pre-game seating begins 90 minutes prior to tip-off and features the Chef's Tables. Tip-off seating is also available and offers both an a la carte menu and Chef's Tables selections.

Reservations are strongly encouraged, though walk-up seating is available on a limited basis. Have tickets to an upcoming game? Interested fans can place a Varsity Club reservation online at any time. You may also call (317) 917-3577 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or email VarsityClub-Indy@Levyrestaurants.com.