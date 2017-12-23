Stephenson Brings Gifts and Holiday Cheer to Local Families

On Friday night, a group of 14 families at the Dayspring Center on Indianapolis' Old Northside got a special treat, as Lance Stephenson stopped by for dinner, supplying the families with special gift packages and plenty of holiday cheer.

Along with Stephenson were the Pacemates and Boomer, who signed photos and took pictures with the families during the dinner.

The Dayspring Center — a shelter for families during times of crisis that has been operating for almost 30 years in Indianapolis — was thankful to have a member of the Pacers in attendance, especially when Stephenson surprised the families with tickets to a Pacers game.

"To have Lance here is tremendous for the kids," said Lori Casson, Dayspring Center's Executive Director. "Because I think sometimes they feel like they're forgotten, and to have someone as high profile as Lance to come here and spend time with them and wish them a Merry Christmas, I think it means the world to them."

After the meal, the children there got a chance to pick items to give as gifts to their parents and other families members, with volunteers on hand helping them wrap the items. As the children searched for the perfect present, the Pacemates lent a hand to helping find the perfect gift.

The event was part of Stephenson's "Six Ways of Giving" event, and was important to Stephenson because of his strong desire to give back to his adopted hometown.

"I love to give back and do as much as I can do for the community," said Stephenson. "I'm just trying to show my dedication and how much I love the community."

By the end of the night, the group had a full supply of gifts, autographs and selfies from Stephenson, who spent much of the evening talking with the families in attendance.