Statement Regarding Bankers Life Fieldhouse Security Measures

A statement from Pacers Sports & Entertainment President Rick Fuson regarding Bankers Life Fieldhouse security measures:

"Pacers Sports & Entertainment extends its most-heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families of the horrific and senseless violence that occurred in Las Vegas Sunday night. Bankers Life Fieldhouse has no higher priority than the safety of its guests before, during and after events. The tragic incident in Las Vegas caused Bankers Life Fieldhouse to automatically and immediately enhance its already stringent security standards which include those seen by the public and many others not in public view. We continue to work closely with local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to monitor any threat and will continue vigilant measures to any extent necessary. We do ask that those who attend events here and elsewhere be cognizant of their surroundings and to say something if they see something and immediately report any suspicious activity to a staff member or law enforcement official."