Slam Dunk Contest Champion Glenn Robinson III to Appear in IPL 500 Festival Parade

On Saturday, May 27, the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest champion Glenn Robinson III will appear in the IPL 500 Festival Parade and will be joined by Boomer and the Pacemates.

The parade features all 33 drivers of the Indianapolis 500 and several floats celebrating race weekend in Indiana.

Last season, Pacers center Myles Turner rode in the parade on the pace car from the 79th Indianapolis 500.