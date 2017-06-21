Robinson III Hosts Basketball Clinic in His Hometown

It may be summer break for Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana, but you wouldn't have known it on Monday and Tuesday, as for the second year in row, LCHS graduate Glenn Robinson III hosted a Summer Hoops Clinic for area boys and girls.

The two-day event hosted approximately 400 aspiring basketball players ranging from ages 8 to 14. Robinson III led a similar clinic at his alma mater last year, and after seeing its success, he was more than ready to bring it back to his hometown.

"This [the newly-renovated school and gym] wasn't here when I was here, but to see how far the community has come, to see this gym and just make the changes and now to be in my position and in my career where I'm able to give back and I'm able to help these kids and continue to learn myself, I think it's awesome to do it," Robinson said of hosting.

"I feel like a lot of people, when they do or if they do make it from this area, we don't have very many who come back and do things like this, so this is I want to continue to do."

Lake Central provides the gym space, but Robinson III covers all other expenses for both days of the clinic. Attendees select one of three skill levels based on their experience, beginner, intermediate or advanced, in order to ensure more individualized instruction.

The clinic is led by coaches Robinson III recruits himself, and the young players are led through various stations throughout the day. Participants are put through drills to work on their jump shot, defensive stance, dribbling, passing and even conditioning.

When it's all said and done, every youngster receives a clinic-themed T-shirt, a headband, a goodie bag filled with other Pacers and GRIII swag, as well as a free lunch.

According to Director of Community Relations Kelli Towles, who worked with Robinson III to put on the clinic, this isn't your run-of-the-mill basketball clinic.

"Sometimes when you hear "free clinic" you don't know what to anticipate," Towles said. "Is there really going to be instruction? But with Darnell [Hillman] and Glenn both leading it, obviously Darnell having such a lengthy background in basketball, and Glenn as well with all his success in college and now in the pros, I think it really surprises the parents, all that we do for the kids and the quality of instruction that we have."

For those close to Robinson III, him hosting something like this fits right in line with who he is. Dave Milausnic, who coached Robinson III in his high school days and still serves as Lake Central's head coach today, isn't surprised his former player performs charitable acts at his alma mater.

"I told somebody this earlier that long before he was doing Pacers camps, he was working my camps," Milausnic said. "He would always call me and say 'Coach when's camp,' and he'd show up for camp every day and sit at a table and sign autographs and walk around and take pictures, so it was something the parents really appreciated and kids really loved. If you talk to my high school kids today, they can remember coming to camp and getting pictures with Glenn."

"So, this isn't anything new. When Glenn graduated high school, he was always in the community trying to help out, and it's just who he is. He's just a fantastic role model."

Towles agrees and has seen firsthand just how much Robinson III cares for local Hoosiers.

"Glenn is phenomenal," she said. "The amount of time he gives to his community, not only in Indianapolis but up here as well, he's...I guess you might say one of the "good guys."

"He really understands giving back and really thinking of people that helped him get where he is. It just shows the true heart that he has. Everyone up here really appreciates him coming back up here and giving back to them."

For Robinson III, he enjoys doing events like these because it gives him a chance to go home, as well as make an impact on local youth.

"I went to a lot of these camps when I was growing up, and I've seen whoever the guy was, the "star guy," and they show up for 10 minutes," Robinson III said. "I wanted to really make an impact on these kids and be here the whole day, sit down and have lunch with them, talk to them."

"It's more than just basketball, so for them to see me come back and do these things and such, I think when one of these guys make it, maybe they'll come back and give back."

As for the kids, they left with a bagful of gear, an autograph, improved basketball skills and most importantly a smile. You can bet the fresh-faced athletes and Robinson III are already looking forward to next year.