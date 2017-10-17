Reigning IHSAA Basketball Champions Honored with Banners at The Fieldhouse

In association with the new "We Grow Basketball Here" brand, Pacers Sports & Entertainment is now recognizing the eight reigning Indiana High School Athletic Association boys and girls basketball champions with banners in the Entry Pavilion of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. At the conclusion of the tournaments each year, new championship banners will be produced and displayed and those from the previous year will be presented to the respective schools for their own use. The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever are proud to be presenting sponsors of the IHSAA Boys and Girls State Basketball Championships.