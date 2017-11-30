Refresh Your Social Media Profile with New Pacers Brand Elements

The Pacers officially unveiled a brand refresh on Friday, with new uniforms, court design, and logos designed around the mantra "We Grow Basketball Here".

You can refresh your social media profile with new graphics below. Simply save the images below to your computer or mobile device, then change your profile and header images to our graphics to show your support for the Blue & Gold.

Profile Picture - State Icon





Profile Picture - We Grow Basketball Here Seal





Facebook Header





Twitter Header