Refresh Your Social Media Profile with New Pacers Brand Elements

The Pacers officially unveiled a brand refresh on Friday, with new uniforms, court design, and logos designed around the mantra "We Grow Basketball Here".

You can refresh your social media profile with new graphics below. Simply save the images below to your computer or mobile device, then change your profile and header images to our graphics to show your support for the Blue & Gold.

Profile Picture - State Icon

Facebook Profile Picture

Profile Picture - We Grow Basketball Here Seal

Instagram Profile Picture

Facebook Header

Facebook Header

Twitter Header

Twitter Header

Tags
Pacers, We Grow Basketball Here

Related Content

Pacers

We Grow Basketball Here