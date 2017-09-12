Bird, Catchings, Leonard and Miller to be Honored in the Sports Legends Experience

In Spring 2018, the Riley Children's Health Sports Legend Experience will open at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. The 7.5-acre facility will offer indoor and outdoor sports experiences to inspire families to be active.

One of the highlights of the area will be The Old National Bank Sports Legends Avenue of Champions, where famous athletes with Indiana ties will be immortalized with a life-size sculpture. A total of 16 people, including Larry Bird, Tamika Catchings, Bobby "Slick" Leonard and Reggie Miller, all who are affiliated with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, will be honored. Visitors will be able to take pictures with each statue, while also learning about each person's accomplishments and impact on their respective sport and community.

"The Old National Bank Sports Legends Avenue of Champions features some of the greatest athletes of all time while helping visitors discover their own paths to greatness," President and CEO of The Children's Museum Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen said.

"It is our hope that the sculptures depicting these athletes will continue to inspire children and families to live healthier lives and help them remember that everyone has the potential to excel in their life choices."

The honorees themselves were excited to be a part of the new initiative.

"It's wonderful," Leonard said. "This is a real honor because of the kids. I love to see kids involved in sports, and it doesn't matter which sport."

"I've been a huge fan of The Children's Museum," Catchings said. "I've come here I don't know how many times with my little nephews over the years, but now [I'm] being a staple of it. I think even bringing the sports element to it, it adds a whole different dimension, just a whole different reach."

With four honorees in The Old National Bank Sports Legends Avenue of Champions, as well as serving as the inspiration for the interactive basketball activities in the facility, Pacers Sports & Entertainment will be featured front and center.

"Well thanks to the incredible generosity of Herb Simon and his family foundation, the Pacers and Fever will have a prominent place in the Sports Legends experience," PS&E Senior Vice President of Corporate, Community & Public Relations Bill Benner said.

"The Children's Museum is such an institution in the city of Indianapolis, and we are so grateful for their idea to do this and incorporate not only basketball but a wide variety of sports, but we are especially thrilled, again thanks to the generosity of Mr. Simon, that we can have such a prominent presence, and I think maybe the next Reggie Miller will learn his jump shot right over here a few feet away from us."