Pacers Tab Native Hoosier as Director of Esports Operation

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers and Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday they have hired Evansville native Robert "Cody" Parrent as the Director of Esports Operations for the franchise, reporting to Kelly Krauskopf, Pacers Senior Vice President. The Pacers NBA 2K League team is one of 17 from the NBA that will participate in the league's inaugural campaign in 2018.

"Cody brings solid competitive gaming experience in many esports titles such as Halo, CS:GO, FIFA, and NBA 2K," said Krauskopf. "He has built numerous connections in the NBA 2K community through his background in developing the 2KLab which focuses on analyzing data from the 2K video game franchise in order to give players an edge over the competition. We are fortunate to have him leading our operation."

"I am honored to become a member of the Pacers team and look forward to developing a first-class esports operation here in Indianapolis," said Parrent, who earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville. "I have been involved in the esports community since 2006 and am passionate about being a part of the movement of competitive gaming into the mainstream."

Parrent's professional experience includes time at Berry Plastics Corp., as an IMS Business Analyst and most recently as Co-Owner of Blue Commerce, LLC, a market research and Ecommerce business.

He has been an active member of the Evansville community and served as an Associate Head Coach with the Evansville Soccer Club, F.J. Reitz High School and volunteered with USI Intramurals, Race for the Cure, and the Evansville Half Marathon.