Pacers Sports & Entertainment Tips Off Season of Giving

INDIANAPOLIS – Again this year, Pacers Sports & Entertainment will brighten the holiday season with Season of Giving outreach ranging from providing Thanksgiving dinner for area homeless to distributing thousands of toys throughout Indiana via its ongoing partnership with JAKKS Pacific Toys, Inc.

The PS&E programs are in conjunction with the NBA Cares Season of Giving, where the NBA, its teams and players will be out in their communities hosting hundreds of charitable events across the country.

"We are once more thankful that we can spread our blessings into the communities that support us and bring some joy and comfort to Indiana families and children in need," said Rick Fuson, President and COO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

Through Pacers Cares, PS&E and the Indiana Pacers will support the Season of Giving campaign with the following events:

Victor Oladipo & Glenn Robinson III Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

November 16

Christamore House

Pacers players Victor Oladipo & Glenn Robinson III have teamed up to provide 200 families from Christamore House with Kroger groceries, complete with all the trimmings of a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. The 200 families have been pre-selected by the Christamore House and were provided a coupon to redeem their dinners.

Come to Our House Thanksgiving Dinner presented by US Foods and hosted by Al Jefferson, Thad Young, PS&E and Pacers Foundation

November 22

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

In celebration of its 20th year hosting this annual holiday tradition, Pacers Sports & Entertainment will welcome more than 1,000 men, women, and children from Central Indiana shelters to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a warm, traditional holiday meal. Pacers players Al Jefferson and Thad Young and Pacers Foundation are the hosts of this year’s dinner presented by Pacers corporate partner US Foods. Levy Restaurants is preparing the meal and all leftover food will be donated to Second Helpings.

The meal will take place in the entry pavilion of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Pacers coaches and players will join local media, Pacers staff and employees, special volunteers and Pacers broadcasters in serving their guests. Also on hand to help will be members of the Indiana Pacemates, Boomer and Freddy Fever.

In addition to the dinner, the guests will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities which include: photo booths; a balloon artist; a face painter; a caricaturist and more. When the guests leave Bankers Life Fieldhouse, they will all receive a Pacers Holiday Pack which includes a Pacers hat, Indiana Fever scarf; gloves; Finish Line socks, and a variety of other cold-weather items and gifts.

Groups scheduled to attend include: Sheltering Wings, Coburn Place Safe Haven, The Julian Center, Good Samaritan Network, Shepherd Community Center, Dalton's Food Pantry/RIZE Kids, Dove Recovery House, Holy Family Shelter, Horizon House, HVAF, The Wheeler Center for Women & Children, Dayspring Center, Good News Mission, Salvation Army ARC, Wheeler Mission

Jr. Pacers Holiday Clinic

November 28

Howe High School



On Tuesday, November 28, the Indiana Pacers will conduct a Jr. Pacers Holiday Clinic, cared for by St. Vincent, at Howe High School for youth at Shepherd Community Center. Led by Darnell "Dr. Dunk" Hillman and Pacers alumni player Fred Jones, the Jr. Pacers Clinic is open to boys and girls ages 6-14 years of age, with a goal of not only providing skill and instruction in the game of basketball, but also discipline, character, and sportsmanship. The Jr. Pacers clinics hope to help develop our youth into skilled players and responsible adults.

Pacers BIG Toy Giveaway presented by Jakks Pacific

Once again Pacers Sports & Entertainment has partnered with Jakks Pacific for the Pacers BIG Toy Giveaway. PS&E will we will be providing toys to more than 50 non-profit organizations throughout the State of Indiana to benefit children in need this holiday season. In addition, PS&E will be taking Boomer's sleigh for toy giveaways in Muncie, Ft. Wayne, Columbus, Kokomo, Greencastle, Evansville and Connersville.

In addition, a special in-game presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 13 featuring JAKKS Pacific CEO Steve Berman, PS&E Owner Herb Simon and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Shop with the Pacers presented by Simon Malls

December 3

Circle Centre Mall

On Sunday, December 3, members of the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Pacemates and Boomer will team up with Simon Malls and kids from Bethany Christian Services for a holiday shopping spree. Each child will receive a $200 Simon Malls gift card to spend throughout the mall. Players and Pacemates will assist kids in picking out their toys, trying on shoes and more. Each family will also receive a Kroger gift card and tickets to an upcoming Pacers game.

In addition, prior to the shopping spree, children and families will be served a free dinner to get "fueled" to shop.

Players scheduled to attend include Al Jefferson, Cory Joseph, TJ Leaf, Lance Stephenson, Thad Young and Joe Young. Boomer and members of the Indiana Pacemates will also be on hand to assist in the shopping spree.

Children's Hospital Visits

December 5

Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

On Tuesday, December 5, members of the Indiana Pacers team and coaching staff, along with Indiana Pacemates and Boomer will be visiting Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent as part of the Season of Giving celebration.

Each patient has opportunity to take a photo or get an autograph from a Pacers player, mascot, or Pacemate, plus challenge them in a variety of games and activities. Patients will also participate in a Papa John's Pizza Party, as well as receive special gifts from the Indiana Pacers and Levy Restaurants.

Pacers players and coaches scheduled to attend include Head Coach Nate McMillan, Glenn Robinson III, Victor Oladipo and Assistant Coach Bill Bayno.

Season of Giving Day of Service

December 14

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Pacers player Cory Joseph, along with volunteers from PS&E, the Ft. Wayne Mad Ants, IMPD, IFD and more will help pack meals to benefit Gleaners Food Bank. Joseph will also be giving a personal financial donation to Gleaners Food Bank.

Jr. Pacers Holiday Clinic

December 20

James Whitcomb Riley School #43

On Tuesday, December 20, the Indiana Pacers will conduct a Jr. Pacers Holiday Clinic, cared for by St. Vincent, at James Whitcomb Riley School #43 for the youth at Butler Tarkington Youth Organization. Led by Darnell "Dr. Dunk" Hillman, the Jr. Pacers Clinic is open to boys and girls ages 6-14 years of age, with a goal of not only providing skill and instruction in the game of basketball, but also discipline, character, and sportsmanship. The Jr. Pacers clinics hope to help develop our youth into skilled players and responsible adults.