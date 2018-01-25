Pacers Sports & Entertainment Donates All-Star Package To UWCI Fund-Raiser

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers Sports & Entertainment is joining other Indianapolis professional sports teams, IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the "High $5 Challenge" to raise funds for United Way of Central Indiana in honor of its 100th year.

PS&E is donating an all-expenses paid trip for two to the 2019 NBA All-Star Game and other All-Star Weekend events in Charlotte, N.C.

The High $5 Challenge allows anyone who donates at least $5 to UWCI from now until April 30, 2018 the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime professional sports experience prize package. The following sports packages are part of the High $5 Challenge:

IndyCar & Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Indy 500 package (May 27, 2018)

IndyCar: Sonoma IndyCar Championship Finale package (September 16, 2018 in Sonoma, CA)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway: NASCAR Brickyard 400 package (September 9, 2018)

Indianapolis Indians: 2018 MLB All-Star Game package (July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC)

Indy Eleven: 2018 MLS All-Star Game package (August 1, 2018 in Atlanta, GA)

Indy Fuel: 2019 NHL All-Star Game package (Date and Location TBD)

The Indianapolis Colts already donated a trip to the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

Stephanie Borlik, a Carmel Elementary second grade teacher and educator, was the winner.

"We know of no other community across the country that has all its professional sports teams rallying for United Way," said Mark Miles, co-chair of United Way's 100th Anniversary Committee. "We thank the leaders at the Colts, Pacers, Indians, IndyCar, Indy Eleven, Indy Fuel and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for coming together to support our great community during this special anniversary year."

In early May, UWCI will draw seven winners who will have the opportunity to choose which sports package they would like based on the order in which their name was randomly selected. To enter, visit uwci.org and make a $5 donation between now and April 30, 2018.

To be eligible to win, you must live in Indiana and donate between January 25 April 30, 2018. If you've already given to United Way, you may make an additional one-time donation of at least $5 to have your name included in the drawing.

"Pacers Sports & Entertainment is delighted to join our local sports partners in this effort," said PS&E President and COO Rick Fuson. "We know the funds raised will benefit the UWCI agencies that do so much to improve lives and create opportunities for our fellow Hoosiers."