Pacers Sports & Entertainment Acquires Naming Rights to Fieldhouse at Grand Park

INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced today it has acquired the naming rights to the fieldhouse in Westfield's Grand Park youth athletic complex. The facility will now be the Pacers Athletic Center.

Formerly Jonathan Byrd's Fieldhouse and owned by Klipsch-Card Group, the state-of-the-art indoor athletic facility opened in January 2016 and houses eight indoor courts and regularly hosts youth sports training, leagues, and tournaments for basketball, volleyball and futsal.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The newly named Pacers Athletic Center will be home to the Jr. NBA Pacers as part of the Jr. NBA Flagship Network. On June 15-17, the facility will host one of eight U.S. Jr. NBA Regional Championships that leads to the first Jr. NBA World Championship in August in Orlando. The Jr. NBA World Championship is a first-of-its kind global youth basketball tournament for the top boys and girls teams ages 14 and under from around the world. The Jr. NBA World Championship will be centered on four core values – teamwork, respect, determination and community – that will set a new standard in youth basketball development.

"Earlier this year we introduced 'We Grow Basketball Here' which is all about celebrating Indiana's game and promoting growth of the sport wherever possible," said Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and COO Rick Fuson. "Branding the fieldhouse at Grand Park as Pacers Athletic Center is a natural extension to help achieve this mission. It also underscores our commitment to youth basketball."

"The Pacers started this season talking about how they grow basketball, and they do," said Pacers Athletic Center co-owner Mike Klipsch. "Kids aspire, growing up in Indiana, to be an Indiana Pacer someday, and our facility is all about teaching basketball to literally tens of thousands of kids every year. So it's just a perfect fit."

"We teach the game," said co-owner Andy Card. "But having the Indiana Pacers as a partner now brings a whole new level of credibility to what we are doing."

"When Grand Park was envisioned, the idea was to build the best youth sports park in the country, however it has evolved in to so much more," said Westfield Mayor Andy Cook. "Having the Pacers name on a state-of-the-art basketball facility at Grand Park in Westfield is a natural fit."

Branding and signage changes to reflect the new name will be completed in early 2018. For more information visit Pacers.com/PacersAC.