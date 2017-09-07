Pacers Sign DeQuan Jones and Trey McKinney-Jones

The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they have signed 6-8 forward DeQuan Jones and 6-5 guard Trey McKinney-Jones to contracts. Per team policy, terms were not disclosed.

DeQuan Jones was undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2012 and played with the Orlando Magic in 2012-13. He played with Reno in the NBA G League one season and has played internationally the last three seasons.

Trey McKinney-Jones also played at the University of Miami and was undrafted in 2013. He has had three stints with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League while also playing internationally the last three seasons.