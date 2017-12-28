Pacers Sign Alex Poythress

The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they have signed forward Alex Poythress to a contract. Per team policy, terms were not revealed.

Poythress has been a two-way player this season, splitting time between the Pacers and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League. Poythress will no longer be a two-way player. He has appeared in 11 games for the Pacers this season.

A 6-9 forward out of Kentucky, Poythress had averaged 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in six games with the Mad Ants this season.

Last year, Poythress averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds in 46 games with the Mad Ants and was named a G League All-Star. He signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the final weeks of the regular season and averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in his first six NBA games.