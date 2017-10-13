Pacers Season Preview Premieres Saturday, Oct. 14 on FOX Sports Indiana

FOX Sports Indiana previews the 2017-18 Pacers season in a 30-minute special premiering Saturday, Oct. 14.

Jeremiah Johnson hosts Pacers Season Preview, Chris Denari interviews president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard and Quinn Buckner breaks down the season ahead. The show also includes a look at the Pacers' new-look roster.

Pacers Season Preview can also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO, and excerpts from the show will be posted at FOXSportsIndiana.com and to FOX Sports Indiana’s social media feeds.

The Pacers open the 2017-18 season Wednesday (Oct. 18) on FOX Sports Indiana, with a one-hour edition of Pacers Live pregame starting at 6 p.m. and the Pacers’ season opener vs. Brooklyn at 7 p.m.