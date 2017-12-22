Pacers Recall Leaf, Anigbogu from Mad Ants

The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have recalled TJ Leaf and Ike Anigbogu from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League. Two-way player Edmond Sumner will also return to the Pacers from Fort Wayne.

Leaf, the 18th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has appeared in 25 games for the Pacers this season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. In his first stint in the G League, Leaf averaged 23.3 points and 8.3 rebounds over three games while shooting 57.4 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range.

Anigbogu, the 47th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has made six appearances for the Pacers, playing a total of 17 minutes. Anigbogu has appeared in seven games with the Mad Ants, averaging 6.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks.