Pacers Pick Up National TV Game

The Pacers' strong start to the 2017-18 NBA season has brought them increased attention across the league. Now, they've picked up another game on national television.

The NBA announced Thursday that Monday's game (Dec. 18) against the Boston Celtics will now air nationally on NBA TV. The game will still air locally on FOX Sports Indiana and the home broadcast featuring Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), and Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter) will be simulcast on NBA TV.

Indiana concludes a six-game homestand on Friday night against Detroit and travels to Brooklyn on Sunday before returning to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host the Celtics, the current Eastern Conference leaders, at 7:00 PM ET on Monday. Find Tickets »