Pacers Launch Effort to Assist in Finding Missing Children

INDIANAPOLIS – Mirroring an effort that has had success with their NBA G League affiliate in Fort Wayne, the Mad Ants, the Indiana Pacers today announced a joint initiative with the BairFind Foundation to help locate missing children.

Beginning with Saturday's game against Philadelphia, visitors to Bankers Life Fieldhouse will see BairFind signage on the Main and Balcony concourses.The 6-feet-tall signage features profiles of missing children from the Indianapolis area as well contact information for anyone who might have information on the missing children. Guests may also text the word FIND to 91999 to donate to the BairFind Foundation.

"Part of our purpose at Pacers Sports & Entertainment is to serve our community," said Frank Pulice, PS&E Senior Vice President and General Counsel, who led the effort to bring BairFind to the Fieldhouse. "It is an honor to team up with BairFind to play a role in raising awareness of missing children in our area so that they can be found and brought home safely."

"BairFind is honored to join forces with the Indiana Pacers and their fans in the search for missing children," said BairFind founder Dennis Bair. "By using the power of sports marketing to generate leads and tips in the search for missing kids, we are increasing the likelihood that they will be found. The Pacers are known as industry leaders, and we couldn't be prouder to 'go to the line' with them in the search for Indiana's missing children."

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants began posting BairFind signage for their games in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum two seasons ago. Thus far, 21 of 36 children profiled on the posters have been found.

"As a father of two children, I can't imagine the devastation a family feels when a child goes missing," said Mad Ants President Tim Bawmann. "It's up to us to help bring every child home."