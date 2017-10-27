Pacers Launch Alexa Skill

The Pacers, in conjunction with the NBA, have launched a team-specific skill for Alexa, the technology that powers Amazon's in-home personal assistant devices (Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show).

To subscribe to the Pacers' skill, simply tell your device, "Alexa, enable Indiana Pacers." Once subscribed, the Alexa skill can provide fans with a variety of Pacers updates, including schedules, scores, stats, standings, and news.

After you've enabled the skill, you can tell your device, "Alexa open Pacers skill" to hear the full menu of options or ask a specific question such as "Alexa - ask the Pacers for the current stat leaders" or "Alexa - ask the Pacers for the latest headlines."