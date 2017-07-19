Pacers, KeyBank Join In Five-Year Agreement

INDIANAPOLIS – (July 19, 2017) The Indiana Pacers and KeyBank today announced a five-year partnership agreement in which the bank becomes the team's "Official Banking Partner" and the lower-level suites in Bankers Life Fieldhouse are named the "KeyBank Suite Level."

KeyBank also will be promoted as the "Banking Home of the Indiana Pacers."

"Supporting the Pacers and the Fever is a win-win," said KeyBank Indianapolis Market President Aaron Reitz. "We're committed to helping Indiana's teams on the court, and off the court. KeyBank's experience in retail banking and wealth management in Central Indiana provides all Hoosiers with financial help you can count on."

The agreement also includes permanent signage in the fieldhouse, in-game digital signage, the continuation of the popular "Deal or No Deal" time-out contest, three ATMs on site and in-market promotions that involve register-to-win contests and player appearances.

"KeyBank has been a partner for years now and we are genuinely excited they are taking it to another level with all of our teams," exclaimed Pacers Sports & Entertainment President/Chief Operating Officer Rick Fuson. "Their investment shows the faith KeyBank has in our family, especially becoming an 'official partner' of the Fever (WNBA) and the Mad Ants (NBA G-League)."

Intersport, KeyBank's sponsorship agency of record, negotiated the deal on behalf of the company.

Financial terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.