Pacers to Hold Third Pre-Draft Workout on Monday, May 22

The Pacers will hold their third pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft on Monday, May 22.

The six players scheduled to participate in workouts are Bryce Alford (UCLA), Ike Anigbogu (UCLA), Trevon Bluiett (Xavier), Vince Edwards (Purdue), Davon Reed (Miami, Fla.), and Trevor Thompson (Ohio State).

PHOTOS: Learn More About Monday's Prospects »

The 2017 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 47th overall selections.

PROSPECT BIOS: Alford » Anigbogu » Bluiett » Edwards » Reed » Thompson »