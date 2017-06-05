Pacers to Hold Sixth Pre-Draft Workout on Tuesday, June 6

The Pacers will hold their sixth pre-draft workout in anticipation of the 2017 NBA Draft on Tuesday, June 6.

The six players scheduled to participate in Tuesday's workout are Antonio Blakeney (LSU), Isaac Hamilton (UCLA), Zak Irvin (Michigan), Naz Long (Iowa State), Johnathan Motley (Baylor), and Rashawn Thomas (Texas A&M-CC).

The 2017 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 47th overall selections.