Pacers to Hold Seventh Pre-Draft Workout on Wednesday, June 14

The Pacers will hold their seventh pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 14.

The six players scheduled to participate in workouts are Dylan Ennis (Oregon), Jawun Evans (Oklahoma State), Amile Jefferson (Duke), Zach LeDay (Virginia Tech), Paul Watson, Jr. (Fresno State), and Nigel Williams-Goss (Gonzaga).

The 2017 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 47th overall selections.

