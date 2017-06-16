Pacers to Hold Ninth Pre-Draft Workout on Saturday, June 17

The Pacers will hold their ninth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft on Saturday, June 17.

The six players scheduled to participate in workouts are Jamel Artis (Pitt), James Blackmon, Jr. (Indiana), Nate Britt (North Carolina), John Collins (Wake Forest), Billy Garrett (DePaul), and Harry Giles (Duke).

The 2017 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 47th overall selections.

PROSPECT BIOS: Artis » Blackmon, Jr. » Britt » Collins » Garrett » Giles »