Pacers to Hold Fourth Pre-Draft Workout on Tuesday, May 23

PLEASE NOTE: Moses Kingsley has replaced John Collins in this workout.

The Pacers will hold their fourth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft on Tuesday, May 23.

The six players scheduled to participate in workouts are Jabari Bird (California), Troy Caupain (Cincinnati), Moses Kingsley (Arkansas), Peter Jok (Iowa), T.J. Leaf (UCLA), and Derrick Walton, Jr. (Michigan).

The 2017 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 47th overall selections.

