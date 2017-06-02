Pacers to Hold Fifth Pre-Draft Workout on Monday, June 5

The Pacers will hold their fifth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft on Monday, June 5.

The six players scheduled to participate in workouts are Bam Adebayo (Kentucky), Terrance Ferguson (Adelaide, Australia), Luke Kennard (Duke), London Perrantes (Virginia), Ivan Rabb (California), and Davon Reed (Miami, Fla.).

The 2017 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 47th overall selections.

