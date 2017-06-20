Pacers Foundation, IPL Dedicate Indy Parks Basketball Courts

On Tuesday morning, June 20, the Pacers Foundation and IPL continued their partnership with the Indy Parks Foundation by dedicating renovated full and half basketball courts at Beckwith Park on Indianapolis's Northeastside.

The dedication brings to 10.5 courts the Pacers Foundation and IPL have refurbished over the last four years.

"The renovation of these courts perfectly marries the basketball being played by our Pacers and Fever with the mission to provide opportunities -- in this case, opportunities to play basketball on state-of-the-art outdoor courts -- for our area youth," said Bill Benner, Foundation board member and Pacers Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President for Corporate, Community and Public Relations. "We are grateful for the shared vision and support of IPL in this quest. And we hope that someday, one or more of the youngsters playing on these courts find their way into a Pacers for Fever uniform."

Another court dedication at Tarkington Park is scheduled for this fall.