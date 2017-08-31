Pacers Foundation Awards Grants to 15 Agencies
INDIANAPOLIS – At its recent quarterly board meeting, the Pacers Foundation awarded $52,500 in grants to 15 youth-serving agencies in Indiana.
"We are once again delighted to assist organizations that are making a positive difference in the lives of Hoosier youth, especially those at risk," said Foundation Chairman Rick Fuson.
Grants awarded include:
- Arts For Learning, Indianapolis, for its Arts For Healing Program which brings live musical performances and creative arts experiences to patients at Riley Hospital for Children and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
- Art Mix, Indianapolis, for a program that helps youth with disabilities make, market and sell their own artwork.
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, for after-school tutoring, engagement in arts and STEM, and exploration of post-secondary educational opportunities.
- Claude McNeal Productions, Indianapolis, for its ACT OUT ensemble which delivers anti-bullying messages to IPS students.
- Concord Community Center, Indianapolis, for its Math Hoops, chess and expanded computer programming.
- Happy Hollow Children’s Camp, Trafalgar, for its program that brings disadvantaged and special needs children to camp.
- Indiana Latino Institute for its Youth Education Summit.
- Indianapolis Black Alumni Council for its HBCU College Fair.
- IPS Longfellow Middle School, for a STEM program focused on space, science and technology.
- Johnson County Youth Services Bureau, Franklin, for its Safe Place program which provides temporary housing for children struggling with their home lives.
- Morning Dove Therapeutic Riding, Indianapolis, for its Lead Changes program focused on children experiencing behavioral difficulties in school or at home.
- Respect Team, Huntertown, for a program that speaks to middle and high school youth about self-respect and respect for others.
- Starfish Initiative, Indianapolis, for its Leadership Camp for economically disadvantaged youth.
- Sheltering Wings, Danville, for its Children’s Program for victims of domestic abuse, funded by the Fever Cares Fund.
- Youth Opportunity Center, Muncie, in support of its basketball league for youth who have been placed in the center by the state juvenile justice system.
Primary funding sources for the Foundation are the annual Masquerade Ball presented in partnership with the Simon Youth Foundation; the Pacers Foundation charity golf outing at Brickyard Crossing Golf Resort; the donation from CNO Financial Services Inc. of $50 for every 3-point shot made by a Pacer during games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and the newly launched Pacers Foundation license plate available through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
The Pacers Foundation is committed to making a difference in the lives of youth in Indianapolis and throughout Indiana by funding programs that teach our young people how to make winning life choices. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $7 million to youth-serving non-profits.
For more information and to apply for grants, go to www.pacersfoundation.org.