Pacers Featured in NBA's Virtual Reality Schedule

Thanks to a partnership between NBA Digital and NextVR, 27 live games during the 2017-18 NBA Season will be broadcast in virtual reality.

According to a press release sent out on Thursday morning, the Pacers fans will be able to see Indiana play in immersive virtual reality during its April 8th meeting on the road with the Charlotte Hornets.

"By committing to a schedule of VR games, we've been able to listen to fan feedback in real-time and deploy improvements on a weekly basis," said Jeff Marsilio, NBA Vice President, Global Media Distribution. "The fan response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to seeing their reaction to this year's new VR capabilities."

Among those new capabilities is a virtual screen in which users can watch up to 13 games. Additionally, NextVR is implementing new holographic statistics that will be inserted into the digital environment.

In order to take advantage of the virtual reality experience, you'll need a subscription to NBA League Pass and either a Samsung GearVR headset or a Google Daydream, along with a compatible smartphone. The app needed to stream the game is the free NextVR app, which can ben downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Oculus Store.