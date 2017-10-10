Pacers Celebrate Jr. NBA Week

OCT. 10, 2017 - Less than a week before the NBA regular season tips off, the league and its teams will celebrate youth basketball with the third-annual Jr. NBA Week, Oct. 9-16. Jr. NBA Week includes national and local events designed to build awareness and excitement for the Jr. NBA and team youth basketball initiatives.

On a local level, the Indiana Pacers present Jr. Pacers cared by St. Vincent and will participate in Jr. NBA Week with the following programs & events:

Jr. Pacers Night October 10

To help tip off the preseason, the Pacers play host to Jr. Pacers Night on Oct. 10 when the Pacers face Maccabi Haifa at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Activation includes: Indy Parks Youth Basketball Teams play a game on center court during Court of Dreams; Representatives from the Jr. Pacers and TNBA will be on hand to provide information on how to become involved in camps & clinics; Special Olympics Team Indiana coaches serve as Honorary Scorers; representatives from Yorktown Youth Basketball will be honored during halftime presentation, and Special Olympics athletes will participate in the Kroger High Five Club, Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent Teddy Bear Exchange and halftime entertainment!

Jr. Pacers Training Camp October 11

The Jr. Pacers Training Camp goes on the road to Concord Neighborhood Center, leading youth through a variety of training camp-style activities. Led by Pacers legend Darnell "Dr. Dunk" Hillman, youth will be instructed on the importance of staying active and participate in agility drills, dribbling, ladders, hurdles, core work and stretching.

Jr. Pacers Coaches Clinic October 12

Led by Pacers coach Nate McMillan and the entire Pacers coaching staff, 200 youth coaches will participate in a Coaches Clinic, which provides instruction on offense, defense, practice, and teamwork. In addition, prior to the clinic, coaches will be treated to Food & Beverage compliments of Papa John's! Each coach also will receive a variety of Pacers goodies -- including a Jr. Pacers T-shirt, Jr. Pacers Clipboard, Jr. NBA Practice Curriculum, and tickets to the Pacers Home Opener!