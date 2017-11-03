Pacers to Celebrate Hoops for Troops Week 2017

INDIANAPOLIS - Hoops for Troops is a year-round initiative led by the NBA, its teams, and players in collaboration with the Department of Defense, USO and other military and veteran serving organizations to honor active and retired service men and women and their families. In addition, the NBA partners with the Department of Defense to not only express our appreciation for our military, but also work with them as part of a commitment to service (community, leadership, transition, health).

For the 2017-18 season, the Indiana Pacers will recognize and serve alongside these heroes through the following programs & events: Hoops for Troops Week; Sideline Soldiers; Military Practice; Movie Premiere and Commitment to Service Day.

Hoops for Troops Military Practice

November 6, 2017

11:30 AM– 3:00 PM

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

50 Military Men & Women from the USO of Indiana will have the opportunity for a behind-the-scenes look at a Pacers practice. Prior to practice, guests will be treated to special meal courtesy of Levy Restaurants in the Lightbound Courtside Club followed by viewing of practice at the St. Vincent Center, along with a post-practice meet & greet with the Team and Coaching Staff. Each guest also receives a commemorative goodie bag that includes a Pacers Challenge Coin, Hoops for Troops t-shirt and tickets to an upcoming game.

Special Guests: 50 Military Men & Women of USO of Indiana, Entire Pacers Team

Hoops or Troops Week

November 7-15, 2017

Hoops for Troops Week is part of the overall NBA Initiative Hoops for Troops. This weeklong celebrations honors, recognizes and supports out military men & women through a variety of activities and events.

As part of Hoops for Troops Night on November 7 , we will be recognizing and celebrating our military personnel in-game as follows: (1) Honorary Scorer Program, (2) Flag Presentation (3) In-game recognition (4) Hoops for Troops Parachute Drop, (5) Sideline Soldiers, (6) Kroger High Five Club and (7) Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent Teddy Bear Exchange.

In addition, representatives from the USO of Indiana will help bring out the team for pregame warm-ups; as well as assist Boomer and the Pacers Power Pack with their in-game dunk show!

Throughout the day on November 7, the Pacers will host Heroes Outreach Opportunity and Services (HOOPS) Event. This conference, conducted by the Region 12 JVSG team, along with their Regional Operator-EmployIndy, is held to assist Veteran’s and families within Indianapolis and Marion County. This event aims to foster positive relationships and improve inter-agency communication and ensure every organization understands the services that are provided within Indianapolis and Marion County.

Commitment to Service Day

November 11, 2017

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

New Palestine United Methodist Church

3565 S. 500 W., New Palestine, IN 46163

Pacers Hall of Fame Coach Bob "Slick" Leonard, Pacers Legend Darnell Hillman, and volunteers from Pacers Sports & Entertainment, including the Indiana Pacemates and Boomer will partner with Indy Honor Flight to provide and serve breakfast to veterans at New Palestine United Methodist Church.

Indy Honor Flight transports WWII, Korea, and Vietnam veterans to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. For free! Indy Honor Flight is a non-profit organization crated solely to honor Indiana's veterans for their service and sacrifice. Top priority is given to the oldest veterans. Our goal is to get the most senior veterans to visit the memorials built for them before it is too late. We also give priority to terminally ill veterans.

Special Guests: Pacers Legend Darnell Hillman, Pacers Hall of Fame Coach Bob "Slick" Leonard, Boomer, Indiana Pacemates, volunteers from Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Hoops for Troops Night

November 12, 2017

As part of Hoops for Troops Night, we will be recognizing and celebrating our military personnel in-game as follows:

(1) Honorary Scorer Program, (2) Flag Presentation (3) In-game recognition (4) Hoops for Troops Parachute Drop, (5) Sideline Soldiers, (6) Kroger High Five Club (7) Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent Teddy Bear Exchange, (9) Hosting Veterans in Suite #33 and (8) Special Halftime recognition of our Indy Honor Flight participants!

In addition, representatives from the USO of Indiana will help bring out the team for pregame warm-ups; as well as assist Boomer and the Pacers Power Pack with their in-game dunk show!

Hoops for Troops Movie Premiere

November 13, 2017

6:15 PM

AMC Indianapolis 17

4325 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46217

Pacers player Thad Young & the Indiana Pacers will be hosting our military men and women from US Army Reserves 310th ESC from Ft. Benjamin Harrison, as well as special guests from Best Buddies Indiana for a sneak preview of the movie Wonder starring Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay and Owen Wilson.

All guests in attendance will receive complimentary popcorn, a drink and candy. In addition, special guest appearances from Boomer and the Indiana Pacemates!

Special Guests: Thad Young (subject to change), Boomer, Indiana Pacemates