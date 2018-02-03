NBAE/Getty Images

Pacers Assign Robinson to Mad Ants for Today's Game

Posted: Feb 03, 2018

The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday they have assigned Glenn Robinson III to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' affiliate in the NBA G-League, as a rehabilitation assignment from left ankle surgery in October.

As a part of his rehabilitation, Robinson will make his second appearance for the Mad Ants this week. He finished with 12 points, two rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes in the Mad Ants' game against the Wisconsin Herd Thursday.

WATCH LIVE: See GRIII Play at Pacers.com/MadAntsTV »

Tags
Robinson III, Glenn, Pacers, Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Related Content

Robinson III, Glenn

Pacers

Fort Wayne Mad Ants