The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday they have assigned TJ Leaf and Ike Anigbogu to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League. Two-way player Edmond Sumner will join them while two-way player Alex Poythress will return to the Pacers from Fort Wayne.

Leaf has appeared in 25 games for the Pacers this season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Anigbogu has made six appearances for the Pacers, playing a total of 17 minutes.